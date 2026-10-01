© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

New Gospel ft. Stevie Wonder & Refreshing R&B Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:03 PM CDT

October 3, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Cory Henry delivers an inspiring new tune featuring the legendary Stevie Wonder, “Something Happens.” And Melba Moore reminds us that love is still the answer with her latest single, “Love Wins Every Time.”

Plus, Claude McKnight, first tenor and founding member of the 10-time Grammy Award-winning vocal group Take 6, shares wisdom for aspiring artists and reveals a fun fact you might be surprised to learn about the remarkable ensemble.

We’ll also take a soulful stroll down memory lane with classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, Anita Baker, and Brick.

And you already know what time it is… it’s this week’s DoubleTake! We’re putting Jocelyn Brown’s powerhouse classic “Somebody Else’s Guy” up against a groovin’ rendition from CeCe Peniston.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels