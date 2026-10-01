New Gospel ft. Stevie Wonder & Refreshing R&B Grooves

October 3, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, Cory Henry delivers an inspiring new tune featuring the legendary Stevie Wonder, “Something Happens.” And Melba Moore reminds us that love is still the answer with her latest single, “Love Wins Every Time.”

Plus, Claude McKnight, first tenor and founding member of the 10-time Grammy Award-winning vocal group Take 6, shares wisdom for aspiring artists and reveals a fun fact you might be surprised to learn about the remarkable ensemble.

We’ll also take a soulful stroll down memory lane with classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, Anita Baker, and Brick.

And you already know what time it is… it’s this week’s DoubleTake! We’re putting Jocelyn Brown’s powerhouse classic “Somebody Else’s Guy” up against a groovin’ rendition from CeCe Peniston.