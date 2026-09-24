Irresistible Soul, Remixes & Funk

September 27, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, we’re turning up the soul and debuting brand-new remixes of ’70s jams from Wichita’s own legendary R&B group, Rudy Love and the Love Family.

Band member Robert Love joins us to share the story behind producer JBliss’ fresh new spin on these classics — including the group’s signature hit, “This Song Is for You.”

We’ll groove to timeless favorites from Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye, then take it to the dance floor with funk pioneers Sun.

We’ll also flow with the gospel groove, “Working Together” by Nigerian artists, Okey Sokay & Marizu.

And this week’s DoubleTake shines a spotlight on a 1963 gem: Barbara Lewis’ “Hello Stranger,” paired with a delightful cover by Queen Latifah from her Dana Owens Album.