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Music
Soulsations

Irresistible Soul, Remixes & Funk

By Carla Eckels
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:31 PM CDT

September 27, 2026

Coming up on Soulsations, we’re turning up the soul and debuting brand-new remixes of ’70s jams from Wichita’s own legendary R&B group, Rudy Love and the Love Family.
Band member Robert Love joins us to share the story behind producer JBliss’ fresh new spin on these classics — including the group’s signature hit, “This Song Is for You.”
We’ll groove to timeless favorites from Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye, then take it to the dance floor with funk pioneers Sun.
We’ll also flow with the gospel groove, “Working Together” by Nigerian artists, Okey Sokay & Marizu.
And this week’s DoubleTake shines a spotlight on a 1963 gem: Barbara Lewis’ “Hello Stranger,” paired with a delightful cover by Queen Latifah from her Dana Owens Album.

Soulsations
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Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels