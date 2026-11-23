November 27/29

The fourth week of every month is blues night on KMUW, as Strange Currency and Night Train team up for an evening of great and wide-ranging blues sounds. This time Night Train highlights blues birthdays – including Hubert Sumlin, Rory Block, Tab Benoit and Bobby Rush; some of the newly-announced blues Grammy nominees – including Keb’ Mo’ and Joe Bonamassa; and new releases – including Bernard Allison, Danielle Nicole, Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, and Bobby Womack. We’ll also wrap up the November Centennial Celebration for Lou Donaldson with some of the bluesy side of his work.