November Jazz Birthdays

November 13/15

It’s the birthday edition of the Night Train, the second week of every month when we highlight artists born that month. This time, it’s music from November Featured Artist Lou Donaldson (his centennial is this month), Patato (featured this month on Global Village for his centennial), Diana Krall (with Tony Bennett), Samara Joy (from a new live set), Houston Person (also with a new release), Kurt Elling (guesting on a new release from the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra), Coleman Hawkins (with a remastered and reissued set as part of the Moodsville series), Lyle Mays (with the Pat Metheny Group), Paul Desmond (with the Dave Brubeck Quartet), and more.

