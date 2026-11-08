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Music
Night Train

November Jazz Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published November 8, 2026 at 7:44 PM CST

November 13/15
It’s the birthday edition of the Night Train, the second week of every month when we highlight artists born that month. This time, it’s music from November Featured Artist Lou Donaldson (his centennial is this month), Patato (featured this month on Global Village for his centennial), Diana Krall (with Tony Bennett), Samara Joy (from a new live set), Houston Person (also with a new release), Kurt Elling (guesting on a new release from the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra), Coleman Hawkins (with a remastered and reissued set as part of the Moodsville series), Lyle Mays (with the Pat Metheny Group), Paul Desmond (with the Dave Brubeck Quartet), and more.

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Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim