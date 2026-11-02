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Music
Night Train

New November Jazz

By Chris Heim
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:
Two new projects from bassist and producer Christian McBride – with Ursa Major and with Joan Osborne
A live set from singer Samara Joy
The contemporary melodicism of pianist Dan Cray and his trio
And tributes to Huey Lewis & the News (Cory Weeds), the Dave Brubeck Octet (Jon De Lucia), vocalese (Janis Siegel), and Ellington and Basie (Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra).

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Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim