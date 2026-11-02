New November Jazz

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:

Two new projects from bassist and producer Christian McBride – with Ursa Major and with Joan Osborne

A live set from singer Samara Joy

The contemporary melodicism of pianist Dan Cray and his trio

And tributes to Huey Lewis & the News (Cory Weeds), the Dave Brubeck Octet (Jon De Lucia), vocalese (Janis Siegel), and Ellington and Basie (Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra).