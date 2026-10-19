October 23/25

The fourth week of every month, it’s blues night on the Night Train, as we team up with Strange Currency to present an evening of old, new, classic and contemporary blues. This time, there’s new music from Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, Sherman Holmes (of the Holmes Brothers), Janiva Magness, Vaneese Thomas, John Primer, and more. Plus with birthday salutes to October Featured Artists Jimmy Heath, Ray Brown, and Oscar Brown, Jr., and bluesmen Jimmy Dawkins and Sonny Terry.