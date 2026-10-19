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Music
Night Train

Blues Night on the Night Train

By Chris Heim
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

October 23/25
The fourth week of every month, it’s blues night on the Night Train, as we team up with Strange Currency to present an evening of old, new, classic and contemporary blues. This time, there’s new music from Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, Sherman Holmes (of the Holmes Brothers), Janiva Magness, Vaneese Thomas, John Primer, and more. Plus with birthday salutes to October Featured Artists Jimmy Heath, Ray Brown, and Oscar Brown, Jr., and bluesmen Jimmy Dawkins and Sonny Terry.

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Night Train musicblues
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim