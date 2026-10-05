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Music
Night Train

October Jazz Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

October 9/11
This time on the Night Train, we feature some of the many great jazz artists born in October. We’ll hear music from the three featured artists this month with centennial birthdays – Ray Brown, Oscar Brown, Jr., and Jimmy Heath.
We’ll also hear such jazz legends as Art Blakey (with the Jazz Messengers), Thelonious Monk, Pharoah Sanders (with another October birthday artist, Leon Thomas),Anita O’day, and Yusef Lateef (from a previously unreleased concert performance that came out earlier this year).
We also celebrate Latin jazz artists Candido, Poncho Sanchez, and the Latin jazz that another birthday artist, Dizzy Gillespie, helped pioneer.
Plus Bill Charlap, Eddie Harris, Roy Hargrove and more.

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Night Train musicjazz
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim