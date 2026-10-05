October Jazz Birthdays

October 9/11

This time on the Night Train, we feature some of the many great jazz artists born in October. We’ll hear music from the three featured artists this month with centennial birthdays – Ray Brown, Oscar Brown, Jr., and Jimmy Heath.

We’ll also hear such jazz legends as Art Blakey (with the Jazz Messengers), Thelonious Monk, Pharoah Sanders (with another October birthday artist, Leon Thomas),Anita O’day, and Yusef Lateef (from a previously unreleased concert performance that came out earlier this year).

We also celebrate Latin jazz artists Candido, Poncho Sanchez, and the Latin jazz that another birthday artist, Dizzy Gillespie, helped pioneer.

Plus Bill Charlap, Eddie Harris, Roy Hargrove and more.