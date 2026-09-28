New Jazz Releases
October 2/4
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new jazz releases. Among the highlights this time:
Native son Bobby Watson
McCoy Tyner and Miles Davis saxophonist Azar Lawrence
The third volume from pianist Dave Bass’s Trio Nuevo
Saxophone veteran Houston Person
Juno Award winning guitarist Jocelyn Gould
Grammy nominated pianist Sean Mason
A posthumous set from influential organist Joey DeFrancesco
And to help kick off the October centennial birthdays feature, a tribute to songwriter, actor and activist Oscar Brown Jr. from singer Amber Weeks. (Night Train also celebrates centennial birthdays of bassist Ray Brown and saxophonist Jimmy Heath throughout the month.)