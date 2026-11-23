NOVEMBER FEATURE: Patato Centennial

Monday November 23

SPECIAL: It’s a triple birthday celebration in the Global Village for three legendary Spanish composers – Tárrega (11.21), Rodrigo (11.22) and de Falla (11.23) – with some of their most famous pieces performed by John Williams, Julian Bream and the Miles Español project. We’ll also hear music from the Vahdat sisters from Iran, desert blues band Terakaft, and the late-great singer Cassandra Wilson.

Tuesday November 24

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the Wailers with and without Bob Marley and from an alternative Wailers – a recording put together from previously unreleased tracks reuniting Marley via technology with original members Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh and a different back-up band. We’ll also hear Ghanaian band Edikanfo, reggae-jazz guitarist Kubix, legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, and Lithuanian afrobeat group Ojibo Afrobeat.

Wednesday November 25

Global Village marks birthday of classic calypsonian Wilmoth Houdini and saxophonist Paul Desmond. Houdini made scores of recordings through the ‘30s and had a successful career based in New York. Desmond was best known for his work in the Dave Brubeck Quartet, but we’ll explore some Brazilian flavored music from his solo work. We’ll also hear more from November Featured Artist Patato, this time with another great Latin percussionist, Willie Bobo. And we check out the latest from David Hillyard & the Rocksteady Seven, Girma Woldemichael, Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Orchestra Baobab, and Lucas Santtana.

Thursday November 26

SPECIAL: Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food on our musical menu. We’ve got Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens, Sweet Pumpkin, Hot Cross Buns with some Frim Fram Sauce and more – served up by such artists as Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.