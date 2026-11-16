THIS WEEK: Latin Percussionists, Mento, Morocco, Garifuna, Dr. John

Monday November 16

Global Village marks birthdays of three master Latin percussionists – November Featured Artist Patato, and birthday artists Sammy Figueroa and Luis Conte. We’ll also hear the latest from East L.A. Latin retro soul and reggae artist Joey Quinones, new compilations featuring ‘80s Nigerian music and popular ‘80s Somalian group - the Dur Dur Band, and Tex-Mex cumbia rock group - the Animeros.

Tuesday November 17

This time in the Global Village we go back to the days before reggae when the popular sound was Jamaican mento and showcase a group who helped popularized the sound around the world in a career that spanned some five decades – the Jolly Boys. We’ll also highlight African reggae from Tiken Jah Fakoly, calypso from Harry Belafonte, and the Afro-Latin sounds of Africando.

Wednesday November 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Moroccan Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear some of the ‘70s artists who ushered in a new contemporary style of music; the meeting of the spiritual Gnawa and jazz in the music of Randy Weston and Don Cherry; eclectic contemporary musicians like Hassan Erraji and Majid Bekkas, and more.

Thursday November 19

SPECIAL : Global Village marks Garifuna Settlement Day, a national holiday in Belize to celebrate the Garifuna people and culture. This indigenous Amer-African people have long been a threatened culture and musicians have been at the forefront of the effort to preserve and bring to wider attention its depth and beauty. We’ll hear music from a groundbreaking international release, Paranda, along with key figures like Andy Palacio, Aurelio, the Garifuna Collective, and the Garifuna Women’s Project.