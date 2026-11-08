Cambodia, Hubert Laws, Poland, Congueros & Tabu Ley

Monday November 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Cambodian Independence Day with music from the Golden Age of Cambodian Rock and with contemporary groups and artists that have their own distinctive take on contemporary Cambodian music. Among the artists featured are ‘60s stars stars Sinn Sisamouth and Ros Seresyothea, contemporary bands Dengue Fever and Cambodian Space Project, and Cambodian-American artists Kmang Kmang and Bochan.

Tuesday November 10

SPECIAL: Though Hubert Laws is best known as a jazz musician, he was a classically trained artist and also particularly well-versed in Latin jazz. We’ll explore those sides of his artistry in this edition of Global Village to mark his birthday. We’ll hear Laws as a leader, a composer, and as a special guest with Mongo Santamaria, Alice Coltrane, Airto, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Wednesday November 11

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Polish Independence Day, the date when the country returned to sovereignty after over a century. To celebrate, the show highlights some of the many accomplished and inventive musicians charting new approaches to contemporary folk, jazz, world music and more. Among the artists featured are the contemporary folk group – the Warsaw Village Band, trumpeter Tomasz Stanko, the powerhouse accordion group – the Motion Trio, and we’ll even throw in a little polka courtesy of Brave Combo.

Thursday November 12

SPECIAL: Global Village continues the November Feature with music from Latin percussion master Patato, along with other great congueros, including Poncho Sanchez, Candido, Giovanni Hidalgo, Mongo Santamaria, Ray Barretto, and more.