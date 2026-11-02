Eljuri, Bert Jansch, Patato, Ibrahim Maalouf & New Releases

Monday November 2

This time in the Global Village, the spotlight is on Latin rock and reggae singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Eljuri, with music from her debut as leader to her most recent album. We’ll also hear music from November Featured Artist, Latin master percussionist Patato. We’ll also hear a recently released live album from Bob Marley & the Wailers, and a release inspired by Cape Verde by singer Kavita Shah.

Tuesday November 3

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Bert Jansch with a special edition of the show devoted to his music. One of the greats of acoustic guitar and a founding member of the pioneering and eclectic English folk-rock group, Pentangle, Jansch was a key figure and great talent of English folk – a master of not only traditional music, but an adventurous artist who incorporated jazz, world, and blues influences into his work. The program ranges from his very first to later solo recordings, from the original edition of Pentangle to the reunited group, and music he also did with another Pentangle co-founder and acclaimed guitarist, John Renbourn.

Wednesday November 4

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the centennial birthday of November Featured Artist, Afro-Cuban percussionist Carlos “Patato” Valdes. We’ll hear him as a leader, as a member of the Conga Kings, and as a guest artist with Herbie Mann, Dizzy Gillespie, Willie Bobo, and more.

Thursday November 5

SPECIAL: Global Village marks birthdays of French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, Latin jazz singer Lauren Henderson, and Argentinian trumpeter Diego Urcola. Plus more from November Featured Artist, Afro-Cuban percussionist Patato, and the latest from Tanzanian taarab group Fahari ya Tanga Cultural Taarab, and saxophonist JD Allen with a release inspired by music from Morocco.