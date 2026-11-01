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Global Village

Global Village Top 40 - October 2026

By Chris Heim
Published November 1, 2026 at 12:19 AM CDT

Global Village Top 40 – October 2026
1.       Jaribu Afrobeat Arkestra - M.T.T. (Money Talk Talk or Mad Tyrant T.) (Soul Garden Records)
2.       Bob Marley – Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK - June 1976 (Island)
3.       Dur Dur Band – Vols. 3 & 4 (Analog Africa)
4.       The Animeros - ¡Qué Bárbaro! (Easy Eye Sound)
5.       Orchestra Mambo International - ¡Apúntalo! (ATA Records)
6.       Saigon Soul Revival - Chốn Ta Về (Saigon Supersound)
7.       Alune Wade – Family Affair (rescendo Sunu Production)
8.       Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)
9.       J.D. Allen – Sowt (Savant)
10.   Ky-Mani Marley – Love and Energy (Konfrontation Muzik)
11.   Fania All Stars – Live in Japan (Fania)
12.   Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)
13.   Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
14.   Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)
15.   Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
16.   Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
17.   Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)
18.   Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa)
19.   Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)
20.   Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
21.   New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)
22.   Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
23.   Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
24.   Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)
25.   Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)
26.   The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
27.   Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
28.   Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
29.   Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
30.   L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
31.   Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
32.   Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
33.   Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
34.   La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
35.   Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
36.   Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
37.   Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
38.   Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
39.   Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
40.   Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)

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Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim