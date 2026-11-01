Global Village Top 40 – October 2026

1. Jaribu Afrobeat Arkestra - M.T.T. (Money Talk Talk or Mad Tyrant T.) (Soul Garden Records)

2. Bob Marley – Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK - June 1976 (Island)

3. Dur Dur Band – Vols. 3 & 4 (Analog Africa)

4. The Animeros - ¡Qué Bárbaro! (Easy Eye Sound)

5. Orchestra Mambo International - ¡Apúntalo! (ATA Records)

6. Saigon Soul Revival - Chốn Ta Về (Saigon Supersound)

7. Alune Wade – Family Affair (rescendo Sunu Production)

8. Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)

9. J.D. Allen – Sowt (Savant)

10. Ky-Mani Marley – Love and Energy (Konfrontation Muzik)

11. Fania All Stars – Live in Japan (Fania)

12. Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)

13. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)

14. Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)

15. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)

16. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)

17. Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)

18. Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa)

19. Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)

20. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)

21. New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)

22. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)

23. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)

24. Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)

25. Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)

26. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)

27. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)

28. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)

29. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)

30. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)

31. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)

32. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)

33. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)

34. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)

35. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)

36. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)

37. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)

38. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)

39. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)

40. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)