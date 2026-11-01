Global Village Top 40 - October 2026
Global Village Top 40 – October 2026
1. Jaribu Afrobeat Arkestra - M.T.T. (Money Talk Talk or Mad Tyrant T.) (Soul Garden Records)
2. Bob Marley – Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK - June 1976 (Island)
3. Dur Dur Band – Vols. 3 & 4 (Analog Africa)
4. The Animeros - ¡Qué Bárbaro! (Easy Eye Sound)
5. Orchestra Mambo International - ¡Apúntalo! (ATA Records)
6. Saigon Soul Revival - Chốn Ta Về (Saigon Supersound)
7. Alune Wade – Family Affair (rescendo Sunu Production)
8. Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)
9. J.D. Allen – Sowt (Savant)
10. Ky-Mani Marley – Love and Energy (Konfrontation Muzik)
11. Fania All Stars – Live in Japan (Fania)
12. Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)
13. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
14. Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)
15. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
16. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
17. Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)
18. Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa)
19. Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)
20. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
21. New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)
22. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
23. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
24. Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)
25. Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)
26. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
27. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
28. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
29. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
30. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
31. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
32. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
33. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
34. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
35. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
36. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
37. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
38. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
39. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
40. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)