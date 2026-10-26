OCTOBER FEATURE: Fela Birthday and “Zombie” 50th Anniversary

THIS WEEK: GV@Savannah, Fela & Family, Immigrants Day, Omara Portuondo & Poncho Sanchez

Monday October 26

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Our show this time features one of the rising stars of African music, Natu Camera. Born in Guinea and now based in New York, she has made her mark with a contemporary and inventive sound, an ecstatic performing style, and a commitment to activism. We’ll hear her vibrant performance on our next visit to Savannah.

Tuesday October 27

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our October feature, it’s Fela and Family, as we highlight music from Afrobeat creator, Fela Kuti, and his sons Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti. We’ll also hear new Afrobeat from Japan from the Jaribu Afrobeat Arkestra, new Latin sounds from the U.K.’s Orchestra Mambo International, and a classic track from Latin percussion great, Mongo Santamaria.



Wednesday October 28

SPECIAL: Today is National Immigrants Day, proclaimed by President Reagan in 1987 and set to coincide with the anniversary of the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty. Global Village celebrates with immigrant musicians who made America home and perform in a wide array of styles. Among the artists featured are Olatunji, Angelique Kidjo, Zakir Hussain, Sergio Mendes and more.

Thursday October 29

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the entire show this time to a birthday celebration for Omara Portuondo. The legendary Cuban singer had a long and successful career going to back to the 1960s and then in more recent years garnered international attention as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. We’ll hear her with Buena Vista and with fellow Social Club members Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Manuel Galban, and Ibrahim Ferrer. We’ll also hear music from her solo projects and as a special guest with Orquesta Aragon, Orquesta America, and Roberto Fonseca.