Peter Tosh, Kenya, Celia Cruz, Jane Bunnett & Caribbean Islands

Monday October 19

This time in the Global Village, we mark birthdays of reggae artists Peter Tosh and Frankie Paul, clarinetist Eddie Daniels, and Brazilian lyricist Vinicius de Moraes. We also continue the October Fela Feature with music from his classic London Scene album.

Tuesday October 20

SPECIAL: In honor of Kenya’s Heroes Day holiday, Global Village devotes the show to music from that African nation. We’ll hear benga pioneer D.O. Misiani, acoustic benga from Kenge Kenge, the guitar & bottle band Abana Ba Nasery, Kenyan-American group Extra Golden, funk from the Rift Valley Boys and Slim Ali & the Hodi Boys, Congolese star Sampa Mapangala who made his career in Kenya, and more.

Wednesday October 21

SPECIAL: In this special edition of the show, Global Village celebrates the birthday of Celia Cruz. We’ll hear music from across the career of the Queen of Salsa – from her early days with Sonora Matancera, through the breakout salsa on Fania Records, to the crowning achievements of her later career. Along with her own releases, we’ll hear Cruz with Tito Puente, the Fania All Stars, Ray Baretto, and Caetano Veloso, along with a tribute to Celia from Angelique Kidjo.

Thursday October 22

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s a birthday special with Canadian soprano saxophone and flute player, composer, Juno Award winner, and recipient of the Order of Canada, Jane Bunnett. In a series of groundbreaking recordings, Bunnett worked with some of the most dynamic musicians in Cuba and explored an often-unknown variety of styles from across Cuba that range from the folkloric to jazz and contemporary styles. We talk with Bunnett as she delves into the history of the music, the artists she found, and the distinctive and inventive music she created with them. The show also features a wide array of selections from her many Cuban projects.