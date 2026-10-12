Canadian Thanksgiving, Remembering Sparrow, the McDades, Fela & Badal Roy

Monday October 12

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishten, Jon Brooks, the Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings & a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with the Garifuna Collective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, and the Souljazz Orchestra.

Tuesday October 13

Global Village marks birthdays of famed qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (this time with singer Leon Thomas), remembers legendary calypsonian Mighty Sparrow, and continues the October Fela Kuti Feature.

Wednesday October 14

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from the McDades, the Canadian sibling band bringing world and jazz touches to their lively folk sound. Plus a new compilation from Somalian group, the Dur Dur Band, the Diga Rhythm Band headed up by Mickey Hart and Zakir Hussain, and more music for the October Afrobeat Feature, this time from the Nigerian singer and guitarist Imo.

Thursday October 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of October Featured Artist Fela Kuti, one of the true giants of African music and the creator of Afrobeat, a style that wedded strong social commentary to equally powerful African music and American funk.The program features classic sounds from Fela including music from the Zombie album, released 50 years ago this year, music from his sons Femi and Seun, Tony Allen who was the long-time collaborator and musical director for Fela’s band, the Red Hot + Fela compilation, and American and European bands inspired by the Afrobeat sound.