Portugal, David Hidalgo, Global Balkan, Global Afrobeat & Uganda

Monday October 5

SPECIAL: Today is Portugal Republic Day and in honor of the occasion, Global Village devotes a show to Portugal’s most famous musical export – fado. The often-mournful style has been compared to blues, and like that music, can have a joyous side as well. We’ll hear both Lisbon and Coimbra fado, legends like Amalia Rodrigues, and the newer generation of both male and female singers who helped revive fado in Portugal and popularize it around the globe – including Mariza, Cristina Branco, Raquel Tavares, and Antonio Zambujo.

Tuesday October 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of David Hidalgo with a special program devoted to his music. We’ll hear him in songs he wrote with Los Lobos, and in special guest appearances with the Chieftains, Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, Los Super Seven, Ozomatli, Eliades Ochoa (from Buena Vista Social Club), and Buckwheat Zydeco.

Wednesday October 7

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we highlight Balkan and Eastern European music from bands from many different corners of the world – including the Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Superstar Orkestar, Besh o droM, Sondorgo, Dobranotch, Slavic Soul Party, the Boban & Marko Markovic Orchestra, and NEA Heritage Fellow Yuri Yunakov.

Thursday October 8

SPECIAL: In conjunction with our October Fela Feature, Global Village this time features bands from many different corners of the world inspired by him and his groundbreaking Afrobeat sound. Among the artists and bands featured this time are Japan’s Jaribu Afrobeat Arkestra, South African legend Hugh Masekela, Canada’s Souljazz Orchestra, former Fela band member Muyiwa Kunnuji, and the Red Hot + Fela set.