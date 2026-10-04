© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 - September 2026

By Chris Heim
Published October 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Global Village Top 40 – September 2026
1.       Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)
2.       Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)
3.       Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
4.       Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
5.       Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)
6.       Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa_
7.       Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)
8.       Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
9.       New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)
10.   Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)
11.   Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
12.   Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)
13.   Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
14.   Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)
15.   Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)
16.   Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
17.   The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
18.   Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
19.   Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
20.   Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
21.   Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)
22.   L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
23.   Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)
24.   Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
25.   Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)
26.   Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)
27.   Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
28.   Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
29.   La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
30.   Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
31.   Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
32.   Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
33.   Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
34.   Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
35.   The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)
36.   Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
37.   Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
38.   Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)
39.   Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)
40.   Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)

Tags
Global Village musicworld music
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim