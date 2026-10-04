Global Village Top 40 – September 2026

1. Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)

2. Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)

3. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)

4. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)

5. Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)

6. Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa_

7. Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)

8. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)

9. New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)

10. Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)

11. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)

12. Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)

13. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)

14. Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)

15. Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)

16. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)

17. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)

18. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)

19. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)

20. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)

21. Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)

22. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)

23. Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)

24. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)

25. Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)

26. Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)

27. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)

28. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)

29. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)

30. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)

31. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)

32. Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)

33. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)

34. Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)

35. The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)

36. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)

37. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)

38. Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)

39. Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)

40. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)