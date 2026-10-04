Global Village Top 40 - September 2026
Global Village Top 40 – September 2026
1. Various – Nigeria 80 (Strut)
2. Various – Global Riddims Present Beyond the Algorithm Vol. 1 (NYP)
3. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
4. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
5. Alex Roitman Tango Ensemble – La Coina de Tango (ARTE-FL)
6. Officina Zoe – Mari e marenne (Linfa_
7. Fahari Ya Tanga Cultural Taarab – Tanga Urithi (Antonovka Records)
8. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
9. New Era Quartet – Bridge to Sevdah (Snail Records)
10. Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)
11. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
12. Charles Lloyd – Sangam & Friends (Blue Note)
13. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
14. Maria Kalaniemi & Timo Alakotila – Morgondimma (Akero Records)
15. Rite of Strings – Dust and the Moon (Bright Shiny Things)
16. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
17. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
18. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
19. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
20. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
21. Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)
22. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
23. Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)
24. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
25. Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)
26. Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)
27. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
28. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
29. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
30. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
31. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
32. Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
33. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
34. Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
35. The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)
36. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
37. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
38. Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)
39. Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)
40. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)