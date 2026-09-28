GV@Savannah, Coffee Day, NEA Heritage Fellows, Youssou N’Dour & New Releases

Monday September 28

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Our show this month features Orquesta Akokán. The acclaimed neo-mambo band, a mix of young and veteran players from the US and Cuba, took the world by storm right from their debut Grammy-nominated release. With several more albums since, they hit Savannah for a non-stop Latin Dance Party.

Tuesday September 29

SPECIAL: It’s Coffee Day in the US and Canada and Global Village is brewing up a show devoted to great java songs. We’ll hear ‘perky’ selections from the likes of Bob Marley, Willie Bobo, the Ink Spots, Herbie Mann, Robert Plant, Squeeze, and more.

Wednesday September 30

This year’s NEA Heritage Fellows are celebrated today in the annual awards ceremony and Global Village joins in the celebrations with music from four of this year’s Fellows - Juan Díes and Victor G. Pichardo of the Sones de Mexico Ensemble, Latin percussionist Giovanni Hidalgo, and Tejano fiddler Belen Escobedo. We also continue the September psychedelic cumbia feature, mark birthdays of keyboardist Patrice Rushen and salsa star Hector Lavoe, and showcase new releases from Italy’s Officina Zoe and the Global Riddims Beyond the Algorithm compilation.

Thursday October 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of Senegal’s greatest stars and one of the giants of world music – Youssou N’Dour. The program highlights music from his early work with Etoile de Dakar, his breakthrough tour with Peter Gabriel, the Grammy-winning Egypt album, and guest appearances with Orchestra Baobab, Harry Belafonte, Carlou D, and more.