Trump affirms endorsement of Ty Masterson in Kansas governor's race, belittles Cindy Holscher

TOPEKA — President Donald Trump renewed his endorsement of Republican Ty Masterson in the Kansas governor's race, while repeatedly heckling Democrat Cindy Holscher during a political rally near Wichita.

Trump, speaking Monday night in Park City, said his blessing of Masterson before the August primary was significant. Masterson prevailed with 43% of the vote in the seven-candidate GOP field. Former Gov. Jeff Colyer's exit from the Republican race at the June filing deadline coincided with Trump's backing of Masterson.

"All I know is he was doing good, but then I endorsed him, and he becomes a rocket ship, right? Right, Ty?" the president said. "I think if you lost, it would be the single biggest upset in the United States, maybe in the history of our country."

Trump, who has sought to be the face of the 2026 midterm election despite weakening approval ratings, told the partisan crowd that it was important for Kansas voters to "defeat crazy Cindy Holscher" on Nov. 3. He mentioned Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed state Sen. Ethan Corson — not Holscher — in the Democratic primary. The president didn't add that Kelly endorsed Holscher after she won the primary.

"Cindy Holscher is the most radical candidate ever to run for Kansas governor," Trump said. "I would call her a radical lunatic."

Holscher, a state senator from Overland Park who won the three-candidate Democratic primary, responded to the president's rhetoric by suggesting name-calling didn't benefit Kansans laboring with the escalating cost of living, high fuel and grocery prices, and challenges securing health and child care.

"Thanks for shouting me out at your rally, Mr. President," Holscher said. "You can call me whatever names you want, but I'm here fighting for the everyday Kansans who are struggling and are sick of politics as usual."

"While you're in town," she added, "I hope you'll take time to listen to the farmers who are suffering because of your tariffs, your beef imports and the Iran war that caused diesel to skyrocket. Or, the everyday folks who are anxious about their grocery bills, the cost of their health care and the price of gas."

Holscher, who won the Democratic Party's nomination for governor with 48.6% of the primary vote, said she wasn't beholden to "one political party or partisan agenda" and would continue to serve interests of Kansas families as governor.

Holscher has sought during the campaign to link Masterson to Gov. Sam Brownback's decision in 2012 to sign a bill slashing state income tax revenue. Brownback and GOP lawmakers chose not to reduce spending, which resulted in significant budget problems. A coalition of Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature repealed much of the Brownback tax program in 2017 over objections of Masterson and Brownback.

Masterson, an Andover Republican and president of the Kansas Senate, said Trump understood Kansans believed in freedom, hard work and the American dream. Masterson said Kansans essentially had no option but to elect him to replace Kelly, the second-term Democrat who cannot seek reelection.

"I don't think you have a choice," Masterson said. "You can't go out and vote for socialists. You must vote Republican."

In an interview, Holscher she she had never considered herself a socialist despite Masterson's attempt to label her as such.

During the Trump rally, Masterson said he longed for the days when the U.S. House had a Blue Dog Coalition composed of fiscally conservative Democrats. The current Democratic Party was "unrecognizable," he said.

"The insane are running that party and running it into the ground," Masterson said.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

