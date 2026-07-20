Voter Guide: Wichita-area judicial candidates for the August primary election

Republican voters will see a long list of district court judges on their primary ballots. Most are seeking reelection and are unopposed. One district court judge seat and one magistrate judge seat have primaries. No Democrats are running for judge in Sedgwick County.

18th Judicial District court judge Republican primary

Two candidates are vying to become the Division 17 judge. Incumbent Linda Kirby is not seeking reelection.

Mike Fessinger

Darrin Hackney Michael Fessinger

Age: 42

Occupation: Labor Relations Attorney for the City of Wichita

Past positions: Associate General Counsel, WSU; Assistant County Counselor, Sedgwick County; Assistant District Attorney, Sedgwick County; Research Attorney to Judge Anthony J. Powell, Office of Judicial Admin.

Where did you earn your law degree? Washburn University School of Law

Campaign phone: 316-285-0375

Campaign email: mike@fessingerforjudge.com

Campaign website: mikefessingerforjudge.com

Why are you running for this judge seat?

I am running for District Judge, Div. 17, because we need an experienced and trusted judiciary committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring our courts operate efficiently. My career in public service has prepared me well for this role, bringing together broad civil and criminal litigation experience with my service as an appellate research attorney. Throughout my career, I have worked to uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of all Kansans. I now hope to bring that experience to the bench in service to the people of Sedgwick County.

Derrick P. Smith

Derrick Smith

Age: 31

Occupation: Solo Practitioner

Past positions: No answer provided

Where did you earn your law degree? Washburn Law School

Campaign phone: 316-209-1715

Campaign email: dpsmithforjudge@gmail.com

Campaign website: Dpsmithforjudge.com

Why are you running for this judge seat?

I believe that the bench should be neutral, fair, and impartial. Politics has no place on the bench. I am running for this position as I am confident in my ability to remain unbiased and responsible to the people of Sedgwick County. If elected, I will maintain my commitment to fair treatment of all persons in my Court throughout my tenure.

18th Judicial District Magistrate judge Republican primary

Lacy J. Gilmour

Gilmour has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

David Lowden

David Lowden

Age: 59

Occupation: Attorney

Past positions: No answer provided

Where did you earn your law degree? University of Kansas

Campaign phone: 316-209-4988

Campaign email: lowdenforjudge@gmail.com

Campaign website: https://lowdenforjudge.com

Why are you running for this judge seat?

I am running for magistrate judge because I have been a prosecutor and public servant for 34 years and believe I have more to offer our community. I have prosecuted cases ranging from traffic to death penalty cases, including the Carr brothers’ death-penalty cases. But I believe my life experiences and my legal experiences in Kansas district and appellate courts will allow me to bring a different perspective to the courts, to the benefit of attorneys and the public. My character, leadership, intellect, and exceptional work ethic will make me a positive addition to the 18th Judicial District.

