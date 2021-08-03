Two Newcomers Win Wichita City Council Primary Races

Two first-time candidates both won primary election races Tuesday for Wichita City Council.

Maggie Ballard defeated incumbent Cindy Claycomb and four other candidates in District 6. And Mike Hoheisel topped incumbent Jared Cerullo in the seven-candidate field in District 3.

Claycomb and Cerullo will still advance to the general election in November because they finished second.

Ballard, according to her election website, runs an online online sales company and a national nonprofit. It was her first run for office.

Claycomb, who is seeking a second term, won nearly 87% of the vote when she was elected to the seat in 2017.

District 6 includes parts of downtown, Delano, Riverside and North Wichita.

Hoheisel, a small-business owner, also had never run for office before. District 3 covers south-central Wichita.

Cerullo is seeking his first full term on the council. He was appointed to the position in March after James Clendenin resigned following a scandal tied to the 2019 mayoral election.

Voter turnout for the primary was 6%. Of the more than 68,465 registered voters eligible to cast a ballot, only 4,157 did so.

In the November general election, the District 1 City Council seat also will be on the ballot. Incumbent Brandon Johnson is seeking a second term. He is opposed by Myron Ackerman, who works for a national consulting company.

District 3 results

Mike Hoheisel: 403 votes

Jared Cerullo: 378 votes

Cindy Miles: 253 votes

Jason Carmichael: 127 votes

Jerome Crawford: 98 votes

Ian Demory: 86 votes

Tevin Smith: 33 votes

District 6 results