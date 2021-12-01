'Halo Infinite' is fun, even if I'm not any good at it

I’ve had a lot of fun with the Halo series over the years. I started with Halo 2, playing online with friends a thousand miles away. I was never that good at it, but I still enjoyed playing competitively and cooperatively in all of the subsequent games.

The release of the new installment, Halo Infinite, is a little weird because it’s, like... half-released right now? A few weeks ago, Microsoft launched just the game’s multiplayer component as a free-to-play game for anyone to play on their Xbox consoles or PCs.

The game’s story mode launches on December 8, this time with a cost attached. The story is a sequel to 2015’s Halo 5, and follows the series’ main protagonist, the Master Chief. Unfortunately, the story is single-player only for now. And then the cooperative story mode, found in every previous Halo title, won’t launch until sometime next year.

It’s really odd to me that the multiplayer launched prior to the rest of the game. With previous Halo games I’ve always used the campaign to learn all the new weapons and ways that the newer game differs from the previous ones. That said, the gameplay in what we have now from Halo Infinite is really tight, and feels as good or better than the previous games in the series. I’m hoping the game’s story is fun, too, with the campy oo-rah military sci-fi drama turned all the way up.

Even though I’ve been less impressed with each iteration of Halo since 2010’s Halo Reach, what I’ve played so far in Infinite’s multiplayer has been a lot of fun - even though I’m still not any good at it.