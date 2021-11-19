Your Move
Alternate Wednesdays
Board games. Video games. Anything but mind games. KMUW commentator Sam McConnell explores the latest (and the time-tested) world of games.
Your Move can also be found on iTunes. Listen or subscribe here.
Latest Episodes
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says a new video game sequel lets him indulge his fantasies just a little bit.
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says he has a way to inject new life into your old handheld game systems.
KMUW games commentator Sam McConnell takes us back to one of the places where it all began.
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says we can finally play one massively popular game in its entirety.
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says he's found a number of ways to make his home gaming portable.
This week on Your Move, commentator Sam McConnell looks back at a classic console on its 30th anniversary.
Sam McConnell says part of one of his favorite game series is getting a little makeover.
Sam McConnell looks at what might be a major new option in portable gaming.
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says it's starting to get surprisingly hard to pick up older video games.
Are you an out of work historian? I have some good news for you. Bungie, the developer of the video game series Destiny, is looking to hire a historian.…