As Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s term is coming to an end, there’s a renewed push for her to grant clemency to a woman who killed her alleged abuser. Advocates say the abuse was not made clear in her original trial. Grace Hills with the Kansas News Service has more. And this report does include graphic descriptions of violence and abuse.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Holmes Museum of Anthropology at Wichita State will reopen in its new home after being closed throughout 2026.

Students at Kansas State University are using biomedical engineering to create miniature models of human organs for research.

The superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol is asking lawmakers to regulate automatic license plate readers, like FLOCK cameras.

U.S. wind turbines are taking a heavy toll on bats, a new study shows.

A clinical professor at Kansas State University is warning families about what pets eat during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Botanica's annual Illuminations events have opened for the holiday season.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke