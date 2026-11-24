A Celtic Christmas brings together traditional Irish music and dancing together in a show that offers a contemporary take on the holiday season. Ben Carr, who has been performing in the show for the last year, says that one of his favorite points in the performances comes from celebrating his country's love of Christmastime.

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Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke