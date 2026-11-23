You don’t have to know the rules of the game to fall for one of the hottest trends in publishing. Sports romance has become a popular sub-genre, with several hockey-themed titles breaking through into the mainstream. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan looks at why some readers are looking to add some ice to their spice.

Plus, more on these stories:

A new study by Harvard indicates cell phone bans in K-12 schools could have a positive impact on student achievement measures.

A grant-funded project will test piles of coal mining waste in southeast Kansas for valuable minerals needed in high-tech manufacturing.

Kansas is seeing some success in a program to help rare fish, turtles and mussels rebound.

Cranberries are a classic dish on many holiday tables. This year's crop is expected to be lower than normal in the Midwest.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport is calling in some furry friends to help out as the holiday travel season kicks off this week.

U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas has another accomplishment to boast about -- his face on a bobblehead.

The City of Wichita is asking for public input about safety along Broadway, between Pawnee and 37th Street South.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Hope Kirwan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke