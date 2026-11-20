Agritourism is booming across the Midwest, with farmers and ranchers looking for creative ways to bring visitors to the land. At a new getaway south of Kansas City, that trend is taking a shaggy turn. Jennifer Anima takes us to Cowabunga Camp in Paola.

Plus, more on these stories:

A new lawsuit could derail a plan to restrict candy and soft drink purchases with food assistance benefits in 18 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas Board of Regents have announced an interim president for Kansas State University.

Kansas lawmakers are considering whether minors should need parental permission to buy a cellphone, including prepaid phones that can be used without a traditional monthly plan.

Outgoing Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, an ally of President Donald Trump, might be the next leader of the Food and Drug Administration.

Farmers across the central U.S. are borrowing less money than last year.

The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is collecting winter items for homeless people in the community.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran announced that Kansas State University-Salina was selected to participate in the inaugural National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Cooperative Aviation Centers.

The Mid-American All-Indian Museum is celebrating 50 years with a special powwow tomorrow.

The 51st Annual Turkey Trot is tomorrow, causing temporary road closures in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke

