Friday, November 20, 2026
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Agritourism is booming across the Midwest, with farmers and ranchers looking for creative ways to bring visitors to the land. At a new getaway south of Kansas City, that trend is taking a shaggy turn. Jennifer Anima takes us to Cowabunga Camp in Paola.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A new lawsuit could derail a plan to restrict candy and soft drink purchases with food assistance benefits in 18 states, including Kansas and Missouri.
- The Kansas Board of Regents have announced an interim president for Kansas State University.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering whether minors should need parental permission to buy a cellphone, including prepaid phones that can be used without a traditional monthly plan.
- Outgoing Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, an ally of President Donald Trump, might be the next leader of the Food and Drug Administration.
- Farmers across the central U.S. are borrowing less money than last year.
- The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is collecting winter items for homeless people in the community.
- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran announced that Kansas State University-Salina was selected to participate in the inaugural National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Cooperative Aviation Centers.
- The Mid-American All-Indian Museum is celebrating 50 years with a special powwow tomorrow.
- The 51st Annual Turkey Trot is tomorrow, causing temporary road closures in Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke
Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke