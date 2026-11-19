Every other week, commentator Denise Neil brings us a look at local restaurant news for "Dining with Denise." In her latest piece, she reports on the future of Angelo's Italian Restaurant, plus some expansions and new businesses Wichitans can look forward to.

Plus, more on these stories:

As residents travel and gather for the holidays, the Kansas flu season ramps up. But this year, fewer people are getting vaccinated.

Healthcare providers have been applying for the second year of a program that helps expand access in rural Kansas.

A coalition of national and Midwestern organizations are petitioning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower the federal threshold for nitrate in public drinking water.

Exploration Place in Wichita says it's on pace for another record year of attendance.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that they can stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions by downloading an app.

United Way of the Plains has awarded fifty-thousand-dollars in scholarships to three area high school students to recognize their commitment to community service.

KMUW's Beth Golay brings us some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Beth Golay, Denise Neil, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke