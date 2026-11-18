Ticks have been around for millions of years…but they're becoming more of a problem in the U.S. People have changed the landscape and favored some animals over others… creating ideal conditions for ticks. As Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, researchers are looking at how these environmental changes are expanding tick populations across the Midwest and Great Plains.

Plus, more on these stories:

Families of the 67 people killed in a midair collision in 2025 gathered at Capitol Hill Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass an aviation safety bill.

Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney is being remembered for his kindness, ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. He died Monday at age 95.

Sedgwick County officials say it will be another 30 days before they know the total number of properties that received improper tax breaks.

Some county attorneys in southwest Kansas will be given federal authority by the U.S. Attorney's Office to prosecute crimes in the region.

Advocates are asking Governor Laura Kelly to grant one convicted murderer clemency before her time in the governor’s office ends.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Gulf Shores, Alabama, next spring.

People who entered a lottery for the chance to buy tickets to upcoming Banana Ball games in Wichita are being notified whether they were selected.

Wichita's Equity Bank Park will host a high school football playoff game this Friday.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Carla Eckels, Grace Hills, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke