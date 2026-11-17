Republicans will keep control of the Kansas House, but without the supermajority they have used in recent years to override a Democratic governor. That means the new Legislature and the new Democratic governor will need to collaborate to get things done.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas education officials are deciding whether the state should pass requirements for recess at elementary schools.

World-renowned photographer and naturalist Bob Gress has died.

Wichita entrepreneur and Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney also died Monday.

Many veterans need to file for disability benefits to cover injuries from their service. Some companies will help them do that – for a fee.

Like her Democratic predecessor, Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher says she wants to expand Medicaid.

Authorities in Benton say a case of rabies in a cat has been confirmed in the area.

Another city leader has resigned in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson school district will hold meet-and-greet sessions this week to interview candidates for superintendent of schools.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke