Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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Republicans will keep control of the Kansas House, but without the supermajority they have used in recent years to override a Democratic governor. That means the new Legislature and the new Democratic governor will need to collaborate to get things done.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Kansas education officials are deciding whether the state should pass requirements for recess at elementary schools.
- World-renowned photographer and naturalist Bob Gress has died.
- Wichita entrepreneur and Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney also died Monday.
- Many veterans need to file for disability benefits to cover injuries from their service. Some companies will help them do that – for a fee.
- Like her Democratic predecessor, Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher says she wants to expand Medicaid.
- Authorities in Benton say a case of rabies in a cat has been confirmed in the area.
- Another city leader has resigned in Hutchinson.
- The Hutchinson school district will hold meet-and-greet sessions this week to interview candidates for superintendent of schools.
Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke
Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke