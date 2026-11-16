Monday, November 16, 2026
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Wichita musician and composer David Lord has just released his latest album, "Days In Woods," a collaboration between Lord, bassist Dale Black, and drummer Scott Dean Taylor. Lord says that the collection of songs continues his tradition of re-imagining jazz standards. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lord and has more.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Democrat Cindy Holscher will be the next governor of Kansas, according to a race call Thursday from the Associated Press.
- The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night, but travelers at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport were still feeling the effects over the weekend.
- Sedgwick County officials say they've found 400 properties that should have paid property taxes but did not because they were listed as tax-exempt.
- Fort Hays State University is planning steps to sustain the future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History after an outpouring of donations.
- Kansan residents are being sued over medical bills, often for less than $500. Attorneys for Kansas Legal Services say the problem persists across the state.
- Researchers, farmers and policymakers gathered in Central Illinois recently for the first international summit on a grass that could become a new crop in the Midwest.
- The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a study of I-135 and Kellogg and wants public input.
Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke
Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Abigail Bottar, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke