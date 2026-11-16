Monday, November 16, 2026

Wichita musician and composer David Lord has just released his latest album, "Days In Woods," a collaboration between Lord, bassist Dale Black, and drummer Scott Dean Taylor. Lord says that the collection of songs continues his tradition of re-imagining jazz standards. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lord and has more.

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Democrat Cindy Holscher will be the next governor of Kansas, according to a race call Thursday from the Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night, but travelers at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport were still feeling the effects over the weekend.

Sedgwick County officials say they've found 400 properties that should have paid property taxes but did not because they were listed as tax-exempt.

Fort Hays State University is planning steps to sustain the future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History after an outpouring of donations.

Kansan residents are being sued over medical bills, often for less than $500. Attorneys for Kansas Legal Services say the problem persists across the state.

Researchers, farmers and policymakers gathered in Central Illinois recently for the first international summit on a grass that could become a new crop in the Midwest.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a study of I-135 and Kellogg and wants public input.

Producers: Haley Crowson Loecke

Editors: Haley Crowson Loecke and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Abigail Bottar, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson Loecke

