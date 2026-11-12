Thursday, November 12, 2026
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Melodic death metal band Darkest Hour recently released its latest album, Suffer Divine. Guitarist and co-founder Mike Schleibaum says that the music on the record was inspired by a number of factors, including new band members and time spent touring with a variety of acts, including thrash metal legends Exodus. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Mike Schleibaum and we have that conversation.
Plus more on these stories:
- Since the end of the pandemic, Kansas children have steadily been losing health insurance. But last year that loss increased even more sharply.
- Wichita city leaders and school officials are considering swapping an elementary school for city park land in northeast Wichita.
- More Kansas households need food assistance this year compared to last year.
- A new federal rule requires more perishable foods and variety in stores that accept SNAP benefits. The changes are meant to support healthier options, but some groups say they need more clarification and time to comply.
- A giant anteater pup that was born this summer at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard finally has a name.
- The Great Plains Nature Center is looking for volunteers to help clean up the park this weekend and prepare it for colder weather.
- A church in Garden City is planning its second annual Thanksgiving dinner to feed the whole town.
- And KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens has a look at some upcoming events in the community.