Thursday, November 12, 2026

Melodic death metal band Darkest Hour recently released its latest album, Suffer Divine. Guitarist and co-founder Mike Schleibaum says that the music on the record was inspired by a number of factors, including new band members and time spent touring with a variety of acts, including thrash metal legends Exodus. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Mike Schleibaum and we have that conversation.

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