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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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Theatre-goers from as far away as Florida and New York are making their way to Wichita to see The Forum Theatre’s production of August Wilson’s Fences. The rarely produced Broadway play runs through this weekend. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with lead actor Aaron Profit to talk about the award-winning play.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Parents at two Wichita elementary schools set to close this school year now have a better idea of where their kids might go next fall.
  • Snow removal crews at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport prepared for the winter season during yesterday morning’s Snow Rodeo.
  • President Donald Trump nominated a former Kansas Governor to be the next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
  • Election Day took place a week ago, but the race for Kansas governor still has not been called. Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt tells us why.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.4 million dollars in federal funding will go toward efforts to prevent domestic and dating violence.
  • Salina city leaders signaled earlier this week that the long-running dispute over a mural on the Cozy Inn restaurant could be over.
  • Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport has announced upgrades designed to make it quicker and easier to park.
Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell