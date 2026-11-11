Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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Theatre-goers from as far away as Florida and New York are making their way to Wichita to see The Forum Theatre’s production of August Wilson’s Fences. The rarely produced Broadway play runs through this weekend. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with lead actor Aaron Profit to talk about the award-winning play.
Plus more on these stories:
- Parents at two Wichita elementary schools set to close this school year now have a better idea of where their kids might go next fall.
- Snow removal crews at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport prepared for the winter season during yesterday morning’s Snow Rodeo.
- President Donald Trump nominated a former Kansas Governor to be the next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
- Election Day took place a week ago, but the race for Kansas governor still has not been called. Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt tells us why.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.4 million dollars in federal funding will go toward efforts to prevent domestic and dating violence.
- Salina city leaders signaled earlier this week that the long-running dispute over a mural on the Cozy Inn restaurant could be over.
- Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport has announced upgrades designed to make it quicker and easier to park.