Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Southeast Kansas once had a booming mining industry, and miner strikes in the early 1900s played an important role in developing national labor policy and workplace protections. Women in the area were also pioneers because they took part in the labor fights.

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Boeing plans to lay off five 5% of its commercial airplane division, according to an email sent to employees yesterday.

Kansas State University is training extension agents to help health care providers increase their patients’ understanding about nutrition.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced plans to funnel more than $570 million dollars to eight fertilizer companies to build or expand production facilities in the U.S. including in Kansas.

Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library will unveil a new area of the library next week that is designed to boost early childhood literacy.

A business owner from Haysville is scheduled to appear on the television show "Shark Tank" tomorrow, and the city plans to hold a watch party to cheer him on.

Some City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours in observance of Veterans Day this week.

United Way of the Plains has launched a new tool to help families find public assistance programs they might not know they qualify for.

The Downtown Wichita Clean Team is expanding its service area to the banks of the Arkansas River.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay