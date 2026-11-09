Monday, November 9, 2026

A gnarly looking corn infection that farmers dread is also a culinary delicacy in Mexico. Now, more chefs are introducing it in the middle of the country. Harvest Public Media contributor Kate Grumke dove into the world of “corn smut” to understand this emerging menu trend.

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Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton told a national news program yesterday [Sunday] that he is ready to get to work in Washington.

Wichita Public Schools is beginning the process of redrawing attendance boundaries as part of planned school closures.

Kansans are still waiting on the official results of several close elections, including for governor.

Seward County, one of the counties that saw a historic flip from Republican to Democrat, also elected its first Latina to a county commission seat. We have more on what led to this sweep.

The state is expecting hundreds of millions of dollars more in state revenue over the next two years. But forecasters say inflation is playing a role in the increase, creating some uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Wichita school district has decided to discontinue its annual Choices Fair at Century II.

Tomorrow's Wichita City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., a change from the council's usual morning schedule.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Sedgwick County Assistant District Attorney Friday morning on an arrest warrant out of Washington state.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is opening a limited-time retail store at New Market Square in west Wichita. It's not the only local attraction delving into the retail market. Botanica recently opened a pop-up shop in the former Eddie Bauer space at Bradley Fair.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay