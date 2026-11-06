Friday, November 6, 2026
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A Hutchinson couple has spent more than 30 years donating blood and platelets. The life-giving pastime has taken them across the country and is now earning Jim and Linda Parker national recognition. Meg Britton-Mehlisch joined the couple during a recent appointment and shares their story.
Plus more on these stories:
- For the first time since 2010, Republicans will not hold a supermajority in the Kansas House of Representatives.
- County election offices in Kansas have until Monday to complete audits of three close races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
- Wichita Public Schools leaders say special education is a top priority as they craft a platform for the upcoming Kansas legislative session.
- A disruptive airline passenger who forced an emergency landing in Wichita has been charged with interfering with a flight crew.
- A Bel Aire man who once served as chief of the Greensburg Police Department has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy.
- A former Wichita police officer will now lead operations at the city's Second Light shelter.
- The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will welcome the first class of its Hall of Honor today.
- The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place this Saturday in downtown Wichita.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay