Friday, November 6, 2026

A Hutchinson couple has spent more than 30 years donating blood and platelets. The life-giving pastime has taken them across the country and is now earning Jim and Linda Parker national recognition. Meg Britton-Mehlisch joined the couple during a recent appointment and shares their story.

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For the first time since 2010, Republicans will not hold a supermajority in the Kansas House of Representatives.

County election offices in Kansas have until Monday to complete audits of three close races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Wichita Public Schools leaders say special education is a top priority as they craft a platform for the upcoming Kansas legislative session.

A disruptive airline passenger who forced an emergency landing in Wichita has been charged with interfering with a flight crew.

A Bel Aire man who once served as chief of the Greensburg Police Department has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy.

A former Wichita police officer will now lead operations at the city's Second Light shelter.

The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will welcome the first class of its Hall of Honor today.

The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place this Saturday in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay