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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 6, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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A Hutchinson couple has spent more than 30 years donating blood and platelets. The life-giving pastime has taken them across the country and is now earning Jim and Linda Parker national recognition. Meg Britton-Mehlisch joined the couple during a recent appointment and shares their story.

Plus more on these stories:

  • For the first time since 2010, Republicans will not hold a supermajority in the Kansas House of Representatives.
  • County election offices in Kansas have until Monday to complete audits of three close races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
  • Wichita Public Schools leaders say special education is a top priority as they craft a platform for the upcoming Kansas legislative session.
  • A disruptive airline passenger who forced an emergency landing in Wichita has been charged with interfering with a flight crew.
  • A Bel Aire man who once served as chief of the Greensburg Police Department has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy.
  • A former Wichita police officer will now lead operations at the city's Second Light shelter.
  • The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will welcome the first class of its Hall of Honor today.
  • The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place this Saturday in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell