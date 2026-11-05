Thursday, November 5, 2026

The band Everclear first experienced chart success in the 1990s thanks to songs such as "Santa Monica" and "Wonderful." Today, the band continues to attract new listeners. According to founding member Art Alexakis, he and his bandmates are welcoming high number of Gen Z listeners who have discovered the band in the last five to six years. The group is currently on the road celebrating old and new fans with its "Lucky 7" tour, which allows fans the chance to vote for their favorite seven songs which the group will add to their show in different cities around the country. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Art Alexakis and has more.

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Republican candidate Ty Masterson is asking state election officials to take another look at the Kansas governor’s race.

Voters across the country overwhelmingly voted to restrict data centers Tuesday, and that includes three Kansas communities.

The Wichita school district is finalizing a timeline for projects as part of the $615 million-dollar bond issue approved by voters Tuesday night.

Voters in several cities and counties in Kansas decided sales tax questions yesterday. The two proposed in Sedgwick County failed.

Kansas voters reelected Derek Schmidt to the 2nd District seat in Congress.

Three southwest Kansas counties that normally go for Republicans flipped blue Tuesday night, giving Democrat Adam Hamilton a push to help win the election.

Wichita State University plans to phase out its philosophy program, a discipline widely regarded as a core pillar of the liberal arts and humanities.

The Wichita music scene is economically healthy, but musicians say they want the community to be more organized.

Producers: Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle, Kami Steinle and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay