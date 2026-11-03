Tuesday, November 3, 2026

For farmers and ranchers across the Midwest, wolves have long been a threat to their livestock. Last month, the Trump Administration moved to take gray wolves off the Endangered Species List. As Harvest Public Media’s Emma George-Griffin reports, it’s an effort to help ranchers. But experts disagree on whether it will.

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Today is election day and polls will be open from 7 to 7 across Sedgwick County. Here's what to expect.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state is ready for potential voter intimidation at polling places amid concerns about federal election monitors.

A focal point in the U.S. Senate race in Kansas has been incumbent Republican Roger Marshall’s lawsuits against 700 of his former patients over medical debt. Marshall has now directly addressed the lawsuits, in an unexpected way.

Voters in the Wichita school district will have a say in the district’s future today as they decide on a $615-million-dollar bond proposal.

Wichita Transit will offer free rides to select polling locations on Election Day today.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Cozy Inn restaurant in Salina did not need a permit to paint a mural that features hamburger-like UFOs.

The Big 12 Conference is looking for a new commissioner.

Governor Laura Kelly has added eight names to the Kansas Walk of Honor at the state capitol.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Zach Boblitt, Greg Echlin, Emma George-Griffin, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Nomin Ujiyediin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay