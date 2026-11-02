Monday, November 2, 2026

A Wichita mentoring program is teaching young people about life by teaching them how to play chess. Masters & Mentors recently won first place and the People’s Choice Award during a Shark Tank-style competition for United Way of the Plains. Roger Nomer joined a recent meeting to see how the program teaches kids to think three steps ahead.

Plus, more on these stories:

A national non-profit group plans to bring music to Wichita-area polling places Tuesday to ramp up the excitement on Election Day.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joins the list of high-ranking Republicans coming to Kansas to support Senator Roger Marshall in the final days of the midterm campaign.

Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, who sued more than 700 of his former OB-GYN patients for their medical debt, is now facing his own lawsuit from a patient who was arrested after missing a court date.

For decades, American farmers have been adopting conservation practices like cover crops through funding from the federal government.

A fundraiser for victims of a crash at the Stryker Sports Complex has collected more than $100,000.

Wichita State University will hold an event for students on Tuesday to address concerns about two recent alleged rapes on campus.

Federal law enforcement officials say they seized nearly 60 firearms and $13,000 in drugs during an operation in Sedgwick County.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson