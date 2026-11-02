Monday, November 2, 2026
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A Wichita mentoring program is teaching young people about life by teaching them how to play chess. Masters & Mentors recently won first place and the People’s Choice Award during a Shark Tank-style competition for United Way of the Plains. Roger Nomer joined a recent meeting to see how the program teaches kids to think three steps ahead.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A national non-profit group plans to bring music to Wichita-area polling places Tuesday to ramp up the excitement on Election Day.
- Texas Senator Ted Cruz joins the list of high-ranking Republicans coming to Kansas to support Senator Roger Marshall in the final days of the midterm campaign.
- Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, who sued more than 700 of his former OB-GYN patients for their medical debt, is now facing his own lawsuit from a patient who was arrested after missing a court date.
- For decades, American farmers have been adopting conservation practices like cover crops through funding from the federal government.
- A fundraiser for victims of a crash at the Stryker Sports Complex has collected more than $100,000.
- Wichita State University will hold an event for students on Tuesday to address concerns about two recent alleged rapes on campus.
- Federal law enforcement officials say they seized nearly 60 firearms and $13,000 in drugs during an operation in Sedgwick County.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rachel Cramer, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson