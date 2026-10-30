Friday, October 30, 2026

Lucinda Williams is recognized as one of the greatest living American songwriters and is known for her moving live performances. Williams recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the impact that she's had on other artists and one performer she's admired for decades.

Plus, more on these stories:

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton pushed back against Vice President JD Vance during a campaign stop at Washburn University in Topeka Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Salina on Saturday.

Nearly 500 librarians are gathering in Wichita this week for the Kansas Library Association’s annual conference.

A Wichita developer has plans to redevelop the historic train depot in downtown Newton.

More than 10 percent of the Wichita school district’s proposed $615-million-dollar bond issue would support career and technical education programs.

A funeral service has been scheduled for the 35-year-old McPherson man who died in a crash at the Stryker Sports Complex.

This weekend is the last chance for visitors to see stingrays at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back this weekend for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Thousands of fraud victims will receive compensation after federal prosecutors in Kansas obtained an order against a Wichita-based health care company.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson