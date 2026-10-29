Thursday, October 29, 2026

A community choir in Wichita has been rehearsing for weeks preparing for a live recording and concert this Friday. The project is a gospel release called “God Has the Final Say”. KMUW’s Carla Eckels stopped by a rehearsal.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansans are showing up across the state to vote early in a big way.

With less than a week until the midterm election, Sedgwick County election officials are encouraging voters with mail-in ballots to turn them in as soon as possible.

The Trump Administration is overturning longstanding interpretations of how the Endangered Species Act operates.

Health departments and organizations in southeast Kansas are pushing for more education about lead exposure.

Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides to and from the College Hill neighborhood on Halloween.

Federal officials have approved more than $3 million dollars to help with disaster recovery in Kansas and surrounding states.

The city of Wichita's forestry division is looking for people to help plant trees Friday at a south Wichita park.

The new Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of seven locations named as finalists to host an NCAA Men's Final Four as soon as 2032.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Carla Eckels, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

