Thursday, October 29, 2026
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A community choir in Wichita has been rehearsing for weeks preparing for a live recording and concert this Friday. The project is a gospel release called “God Has the Final Say”. KMUW’s Carla Eckels stopped by a rehearsal.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Kansans are showing up across the state to vote early in a big way.
- With less than a week until the midterm election, Sedgwick County election officials are encouraging voters with mail-in ballots to turn them in as soon as possible.
- The Trump Administration is overturning longstanding interpretations of how the Endangered Species Act operates.
- Health departments and organizations in southeast Kansas are pushing for more education about lead exposure.
- Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides to and from the College Hill neighborhood on Halloween.
- Federal officials have approved more than $3 million dollars to help with disaster recovery in Kansas and surrounding states.
- The city of Wichita's forestry division is looking for people to help plant trees Friday at a south Wichita park.
- The new Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of seven locations named as finalists to host an NCAA Men's Final Four as soon as 2032.
- KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us upcoming events in the Wichita area.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Carla Eckels, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson