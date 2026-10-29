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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, October 29, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A community choir in Wichita has been rehearsing for weeks preparing for a live recording and concert this Friday. The project is a gospel release called “God Has the Final Say”. KMUW’s Carla Eckels stopped by a rehearsal.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Kansans are showing up across the state to vote early in a big way.
  • With less than a week until the midterm election, Sedgwick County election officials are encouraging voters with mail-in ballots to turn them in as soon as possible.
  • The Trump Administration is overturning longstanding interpretations of how the Endangered Species Act operates.
  • Health departments and organizations in southeast Kansas are pushing for more education about lead exposure.
  • Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides to and from the College Hill neighborhood on Halloween.
  • Federal officials have approved more than $3 million dollars to help with disaster recovery in Kansas and surrounding states.
  • The city of Wichita's forestry division is looking for people to help plant trees Friday at a south Wichita park.
  • The new Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of seven locations named as finalists to host an NCAA Men's Final Four as soon as 2032.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Carla Eckels, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell