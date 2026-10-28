Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Republican Kansas Senator Roger Marshall and his supporters argue on the campaign trail that Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton is the reason the United Methodist Church split. Grace Hills of the Kansas News Service looked into the claims and reports that it’s more complicated than that.

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The Wichita Police Department is preparing to ask the City Council for an extension of their contract with Flock, a controversial license plate reader company.

Visitors to Kansas pumpkin patches may have a harder time finding something to carve for Halloween.

The first official season of girls flag football in Kansas has come to an end with a Kansas City-area high school taking home the first-place trophy.

Vice President JD Vance tried to appeal to undecided voters Monday night at a rally in Topeka supporting Senator Roger Marshall’s reelection campaign.

President Donald Trump is making his second visit to Kansas Saturday in support of incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

Kansas is expected to have its first freeze later than usual for the second year in a row.

Wichita's Second Light shelter is changing its operating hours ahead of the winter weather season.

The City of Wichita has launched its Fall Tree Rebate Program for residents who want to plant trees on their property.

A 79-year-old Wichita man died Tuesday when his car collided with a Wichita fire engine on an emergency call.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Jodi Fortino, Grace Hills, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson