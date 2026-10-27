Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Schools in the U.S. serve almost 30 million lunches every day. But rising food costs, regulations, and cuts to federal food benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program mean school kitchens have to do more with less.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita city leaders are beginning to tally the impact of clearing a long-established encampment in Chapin Park.

Some community members say they will vote against the proposed Wichita bond issue because the district plans to close some schools.

The company building a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Kansas says it’s signed a contract to sell the reactor’s electricity to a Parsons industrial park.

Fort Hays State University announced Monday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History will remain open.

Wichita is considering changes to its relationship with the maker of a controversial automatic license plate reader.

The State of Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced that they have resolved a dispute over some terms in the Kansas City Chiefs' deal to move to Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to participate in Buckle Up Phone Down Day. tomorrow to help decrease traffic injuries and fatalities.

In-person voting for the November election will begin at more than a dozen satellite locations across Sedgwick County today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Madeline Fox, Peter Medlin, Calen Moore, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

