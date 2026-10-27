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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Schools in the U.S. serve almost 30 million lunches every day. But rising food costs, regulations, and cuts to federal food benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program mean school kitchens have to do more with less.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Wichita city leaders are beginning to tally the impact of clearing a long-established encampment in Chapin Park.
  • Some community members say they will vote against the proposed Wichita bond issue because the district plans to close some schools.
  • The company building a one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Kansas says it’s signed a contract to sell the reactor’s electricity to a Parsons industrial park.
  • Fort Hays State University announced Monday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History will remain open.
  • Wichita is considering changes to its relationship with the maker of a controversial automatic license plate reader.
  • The State of Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced that they have resolved a dispute over some terms in the Kansas City Chiefs' deal to move to Kansas.
  • The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to participate in Buckle Up Phone Down Day. tomorrow to help decrease traffic injuries and fatalities.
  • In-person voting for the November election will begin at more than a dozen satellite locations across Sedgwick County today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Madeline Fox, Peter Medlin, Calen Moore, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell