Monday, October 26, 2026

On November 3rd, voters in the Wichita school district will decide whether to approve a $615 million dollar bond issue that would build new schools and improve others across the district. After last year’s bond proposal failed by about 300 votes, the district is hoping efforts to engage the public will pay off this time around. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld about the bond, and some of the community’s most pressing questions.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County leaders are sounding the alarm on what they say could be a catastrophic change to the way Kansas handles juvenile offenders.

Supporters and opponents of a proposed $615 million bond issue for Wichita schools gathered for a debate Thursday night.

The Kansas attorney general says schools cannot store student cell phones in backpacks or student lockers to meet the requirements of a new law.

Vice President J.D. Vance is coming back to Kansas again as part of a Republican blitz to bolster Senator Roger Marshall’s reelection bid.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office issued a statement Thursday updating progress of the investigation into a deadly crash at the Stryker Sports Complex.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has appointed its new president and CEO.

A new nonstop flight from Wichita to Nashville will start earlier than expected.

United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers to help with a program that helps people file taxes.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson