Friday, October 23, 2026
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Nashville based musician Danny Malone recently released the single, "Burning Hills," the first song he wrote as he was emerging from a cloud of drug addiction and personal turmoil.
Malone recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about his struggles and writing this new song.
Plus, more on these stories:
- More than fifteen-hundred people gathered Wednesday to remember victims of a deadly crash on a Wichita soccer field.
- The McPherson school district has canceled classes Monday to allow students and staff to attend funeral services for a child killed in Wichita last weekend.
- The debate Wednesday night between Kansas U.S. Senate candidates Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton was tense, but there were a few things they agreed on.
- More Kansas students scored higher on state assessments in 2026 compared to test results from the previous school year.
- American farmers will get some help with high diesel prices thanks to new one-time payments from the Trump administration.
- Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has sold his Florida home, which has been a lightning rod in the race and a focus of attack ads where he's accused of living mainly in Florida rather than Kansas.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Wichita man at the Sedgwick County jail.
- McConnell Air Force Base will hold its annual "Frontiers in Flight" Air Show and open house this weekend.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Hope Kirwan, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson