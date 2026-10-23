Friday, October 23, 2026

Nashville based musician Danny Malone recently released the single, "Burning Hills," the first song he wrote as he was emerging from a cloud of drug addiction and personal turmoil.

Malone recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about his struggles and writing this new song.

Plus, more on these stories:



More than fifteen-hundred people gathered Wednesday to remember victims of a deadly crash on a Wichita soccer field.

The McPherson school district has canceled classes Monday to allow students and staff to attend funeral services for a child killed in Wichita last weekend.

The debate Wednesday night between Kansas U.S. Senate candidates Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton was tense, but there were a few things they agreed on.

More Kansas students scored higher on state assessments in 2026 compared to test results from the previous school year.

American farmers will get some help with high diesel prices thanks to new one-time payments from the Trump administration.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has sold his Florida home, which has been a lightning rod in the race and a focus of attack ads where he's accused of living mainly in Florida rather than Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Wichita man at the Sedgwick County jail.

McConnell Air Force Base will hold its annual "Frontiers in Flight" Air Show and open house this weekend.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Hope Kirwan, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson