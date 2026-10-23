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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 23, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Nashville based musician Danny Malone recently released the single, "Burning Hills," the first song he wrote as he was emerging from a cloud of drug addiction and personal turmoil.

Malone recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about his struggles and writing this new song.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • More than fifteen-hundred people gathered Wednesday to remember victims of a deadly crash on a Wichita soccer field.
  • The McPherson school district has canceled classes Monday to allow students and staff to attend funeral services for a child killed in Wichita last weekend.
  • The debate Wednesday night between Kansas U.S. Senate candidates Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton was tense, but there were a few things they agreed on.
  • More Kansas students scored higher on state assessments in 2026 compared to test results from the previous school year.
  • American farmers will get some help with high diesel prices thanks to new one-time payments from the Trump administration.
  • Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has sold his Florida home, which has been a lightning rod in the race and a focus of attack ads where he's accused of living mainly in Florida rather than Kansas.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Wichita man at the Sedgwick County jail.
  • McConnell Air Force Base will hold its annual "Frontiers in Flight" Air Show and open house this weekend.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Hope Kirwan, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell