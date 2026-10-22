Thursday, October 22, 2026

We are often told to keep the receipts. Artists sometimes keep those, and more, as they ponder their existence within a brief moment in time. Marc Bosworth has his ponderings on display at CityArts in a show titled "Paper Trail." Torin Andersen caught up with Bosworth to find out more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Another search for missing Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart’s plane has come up empty-handed.

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team, along with selected players, were in Kansas City Tuesday to preview the upcoming season.

A Kansas City, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2025 killing of a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy.

Wichita Police are urging the public to be patient as investigators continue to unravel a deadly incident at a Wichita soccer complex that killed two people Saturday.

Two primary interchanges in Wichita will be closed for much of the day today.

The Federal Aviation Administration signed off Tuesday on Boeing's 737 MAX-10 after several years of delays.

Local groups are partnering to host a debate on the $615 million bond issue proposed by Wichita Public Schools.

The owner of a therapy business in Augusta has been sentenced to just over a year in prison for failing to forward payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens joins us to share some upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson