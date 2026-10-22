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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, October 22, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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We are often told to keep the receipts. Artists sometimes keep those, and more, as they ponder their existence within a brief moment in time. Marc Bosworth has his ponderings on display at CityArts in a show titled "Paper Trail." Torin Andersen caught up with Bosworth to find out more.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Another search for missing Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart’s plane has come up empty-handed.
  • The University of Kansas men’s basketball team, along with selected players, were in Kansas City Tuesday to preview the upcoming season.
  • A Kansas City, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the 2025 killing of a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy.
  • Wichita Police are urging the public to be patient as investigators continue to unravel a deadly incident at a Wichita soccer complex that killed two people Saturday.
  • Two primary interchanges in Wichita will be closed for much of the day today.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration signed off Tuesday on Boeing's 737 MAX-10 after several years of delays.
  • Local groups are partnering to host a debate on the $615 million bond issue proposed by Wichita Public Schools.
  • The owner of a therapy business in Augusta has been sentenced to just over a year in prison for failing to forward payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens joins us to share some upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Celisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell