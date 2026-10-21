Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Horse racing and betting are returning to Kansas for the first time in sixteen years. The Eureka Downs track will open for six dates this month after $2 million of renovations. KMUW's Roger Nomer has more about re-opening the oldest horse racing track west of the Mississippi River.

Plus, more on these stories:

Bombardier stock is seeing an upswing after President Donald Trump's visit to Park City Monday.

A Wichita city leader Tuesday pushed for more information about the cleanup of an encampment at a public park.

Kansas will decide if two state Supreme Court justices and five appellate court judges get to keep their jobs this November.

The Stryker Sports Complex will host a community vigil tonight to support those affected by last week's tragedy.

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to allocate one-point-six-million dollars to its Affordable Housing Fund.

A new facility at Kansas State University will help detect animal disease and protect livestock.

Anyone with unused, unwanted or expired medications can safely dispose of them on Saturday from 10 to 2 during National Drug Take Back Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson