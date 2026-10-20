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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Less than a month away from election day, polls show Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson leading Democrat state Senator Cindy Holscher in the race for governor. As Kansas Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, Holscher hopes to raise her profile while Masterson wants to protect his lead.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • President Donald Trump made a campaign stop near Wichita last night, two weeks before the midterm election, hoping to garner support for his chosen candidate, Senator Roger Marshall.
  • The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas says a Clearwater man has been charged with making threats against President Trump on social media.
  • City officials are working with Stryker Sports Complex to assess security there after a crash on Saturday killed two people and injured 10 others.
  • Agriculture industry leaders in Kansas still feel the ripple effects of federal agents pursuing immigrants in southwest Kansas.
  • Medicare open enrollment is underway, and some Kansans will need new coverage next year. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is ending its Medicare Advantage plans in all but six Kansas counties.
  • Wichita is working to develop a blueprint to keep the city's hundreds of firefighters healthy.
  • A new facility at Kansas State University will help detect animal disease and protect livestock.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay