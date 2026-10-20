Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Less than a month away from election day, polls show Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson leading Democrat state Senator Cindy Holscher in the race for governor. As Kansas Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, Holscher hopes to raise her profile while Masterson wants to protect his lead.

Plus, more on these stories:



President Donald Trump made a campaign stop near Wichita last night, two weeks before the midterm election, hoping to garner support for his chosen candidate, Senator Roger Marshall.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas says a Clearwater man has been charged with making threats against President Trump on social media.

City officials are working with Stryker Sports Complex to assess security there after a crash on Saturday killed two people and injured 10 others.

Agriculture industry leaders in Kansas still feel the ripple effects of federal agents pursuing immigrants in southwest Kansas.

Medicare open enrollment is underway, and some Kansans will need new coverage next year. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is ending its Medicare Advantage plans in all but six Kansas counties.

Wichita is working to develop a blueprint to keep the city's hundreds of firefighters healthy.

A new facility at Kansas State University will help detect animal disease and protect livestock.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

