Friday, October 16, 2026

Wichita is fascinated with Harrison Ford. KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports on the new film "Harrison Ford Comes to Wichita," which premieres Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre as part of the Tallgrass Film Festival.

Plus, more on these stories:

The average elementary school student in Kansas gets about a half-hour of recess each day, but some students get much less.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has joined a multistate lawsuit against OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. The lawsuit claims the chatbot has caused harm to children.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and Kansas communities along the famous highway are trying to capitalize on tourism.

Starting in January, an Overland Park man plans to run seven marathons in seven days.

Construction projects on two portions of Kellogg will affect traffic through the weekend.

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Thursday that its two zebras are leaving the zoo.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity will host a block party next week to celebrate the completion of more than a dozen homes in north Wichita.

Wichita-area artists are being invited to submit poster designs for the national Freedom 250 Poster Contest.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson